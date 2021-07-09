BeiGene's Kyprolis OK'd in China for multiple myeloma
Jul. 09, 2021 12:10 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNE, AMGNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the China National Medical Products Administration has conditionally approved Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for injection in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies.
- Kyprolis is licensed to BeiGene in China under a strategic collaboration with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).
- The conditional approval was based on results from the Phase 3 trial in China evaluating the efficacy and safety of Kyprolis plus dexamethasone in 123 patients with R/R multiple myeloma.
- Full approval is subject to results of a confirmatory trial.