Oncology firm TransCode Therapeutics prices 6.25M-share IPO at $4

  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has priced its IPO of 6.25M common shares at $4.00/share, for gross proceeds of $25M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 937.5K shares.
  • Trading kicks off July 9.
  • Proceeds will be used for development of TTX-MC138, strategic expansion of drug portfolio, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is July 13.
  • TransCode is an RNA oncology company, with lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138 focused on treating metastatic cancer. Below is an overview of company's drug development pipeline.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep div into the IPO and stated, "RNAZ is still at preclinical stage and is thinly capitalized, so I'll pass on the IPO."Source: SEC Form S-1/A
