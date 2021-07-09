Oncology firm TransCode Therapeutics prices 6.25M-share IPO at $4
Jul. 09, 2021 12:32 AM ETTransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ)RNAZBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has priced its IPO of 6.25M common shares at $4.00/share, for gross proceeds of $25M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 937.5K shares.
- Trading kicks off July 9.
- Proceeds will be used for development of TTX-MC138, strategic expansion of drug portfolio, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is July 13.
- TransCode is an RNA oncology company, with lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138 focused on treating metastatic cancer. Below is an overview of company's drug development pipeline.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep div into the IPO and stated, "RNAZ is still at preclinical stage and is thinly capitalized, so I'll pass on the IPO."Source: SEC Form S-1/A