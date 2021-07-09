Whitestone REIT acquires Lakeside Market shopping center in Texas

  • Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has acquired Lakeside Market, a 163,000 square-foot open-air shopping center, in Plano, Texas, adjacent to the new H-E-B flagship-format grocery store, which is under construction and targeted to open in Fall 2022.
  • This acquisition is projected to generate revenues of $2.3M for the remainder of 2021 and $5.2M for full year 2022 and it launches the re-activation of company's strategic growth plan.
  • “Lakeside Market will immediately contribute to our long-term goals of improved G&A as a Percentage of Revenue and lower Debt to EBITDAre Leverage. We see strong value-add opportunity with the property’s additional pad sites entitled for development, lease-up potential and built-in lease escalators,” said Whitestone’s CEO Jim Mastandrea.
