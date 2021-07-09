WISeKey appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer

Data protection and secure online payments. Cyber internet security technologies and data encryption . Closeup view of man`s hand using laptop with virtual digital screen with icon of lock on it.
Traitov/iStock via Getty Images

  • WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) has promoted Cesar Martin-Perez as its Chief Revenue Officer.
  • Mr. Martin-Perez was most recently the Company’s Senior VP for EMEA Sales and replaces Ben Stump who recently left WISeKey after successfully integrating the WISeKey and arago sales teams.
  • In his new role, Mr. Martin-Perez will be focused on developing and delivering WISeKey’s innovative secure point-to-point IoT solutions - secure semiconductors, secure digital identities, AI automation solutions and value-added applications, designed to further accelerate WISeKey’s global expansion and revenue growth.
  • Shares are up 4.80% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.