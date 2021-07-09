WISeKey appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer
Jul. 09, 2021 5:31 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), WSKEFWKEY, WSKEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) has promoted Cesar Martin-Perez as its Chief Revenue Officer.
- Mr. Martin-Perez was most recently the Company’s Senior VP for EMEA Sales and replaces Ben Stump who recently left WISeKey after successfully integrating the WISeKey and arago sales teams.
- In his new role, Mr. Martin-Perez will be focused on developing and delivering WISeKey’s innovative secure point-to-point IoT solutions - secure semiconductors, secure digital identities, AI automation solutions and value-added applications, designed to further accelerate WISeKey’s global expansion and revenue growth.
- Shares are up 4.80% PM.