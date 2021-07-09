Intelligent Systems subsidiary team up with Vervent for best-in-class credit card processing

  • Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) subsidiary CoreCard Software announces a partnership with Vervent to enhance credit card servicing solutions and payment processing offerings.
  • The collaboration will add a new, innovative payment platform with modern technology to Vervent’s arsenal to enable more flexibility and get client card programs live more quickly.
  • ”Vervent’s industry leading servicing solutions are the perfect complement to our core processing service offerings for innovative card programs and we believe this will give our clients a streamlined experience not only for their card programs, but also for their cardholders,” says Mark Raleigh, Chief Operating Officer at CoreCard.
