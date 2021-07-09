Air Lease update on Q2 activity
- Air Leace (NYSE:AL) revealed aircraft investments in the quarter totaled ~$1B, with no aircraft sales occurred during the quarter.
- The company delivered twelve new aircraft from ALC’s order book including two Airbus A320neos, three Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A330-900neo, one Airbus A350-900, two Boeing 737-8s, one Boeing 737-9, and two Boeing 787-9s.
- The company raised $1.2B via 1.875% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2026, $600M via floating rate senior unsecured medium-term notes at LIBOR + 0.35% due 2022 and upsized senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $6.4B from $6.2B.
- As of June 30, the company's fleet comprised of 354 owned aircraft and 89 managed aircraft, with 339 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2027.