Air Lease update on Q2 activity

Jul. 09, 2021 6:45 AM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)ALBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Air Leace (NYSE:AL) revealed aircraft investments in the quarter totaled ~$1B, with no aircraft sales occurred during the quarter.
  • The company delivered twelve new aircraft from ALC’s order book including two Airbus A320neos, three Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A330-900neo, one Airbus A350-900, two Boeing 737-8s, one Boeing 737-9, and two Boeing 787-9s.
  • The company raised $1.2B via 1.875% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2026, $600M via floating rate senior unsecured medium-term notes at LIBOR + 0.35% due 2022 and upsized senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $6.4B from $6.2B.
  • As of June 30, the company's fleet comprised of 354 owned aircraft and 89 managed aircraft, with 339 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2027.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.