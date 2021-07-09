Fujifilm to focus on healthcare in its diversification drive: CEO

  • The newly appointed CEO of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIF), (OTCPK:FUJIY) Teiichi Goto, has outlined a three-year, $11B investment plan centered on the healthcare business to diversify the company away from the company’s original photo business.
  • "Businesses like healthcare are like a deep, blue ocean, " Reuters reported quoting Goto, who was named the company CEO on June 29. "It's not going anywhere," the 40-year veteran of the company added.
  • "In the pharmaceutical industry, making a drug is a huge investment, and there is no guarantee of success."
  • Supplying other pharma companies as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will deliver predictable contracts from a range of buyers and ensure a lower "magnitude of risk" than full-scale drug development, Goto said.
  • In December, Avigan, FUJIFILM’s anti-viral drug, failed to show conclusive evidence of effectiveness against COVID-19.
