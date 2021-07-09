Radian new defaults decline in June

Jul. 09, 2021
  • hideRadian Guaranty, mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian (NYSE:RDN), reported new defaults of 2,680 loans in June 2021, down from 2,714 in May 2021 and 2,751 in April 2021.
  • Cures decreased to 4,980 from 5,573 in May.
  • Claims paid reduced to 29 from 32 (includes those charged to a deductible under pool insurance arrangements, as well as commutations).
  • June commenced with primary default inventory of 42,802 loans and ended the month with 40,464 defaults.
  • The total new primary defaults includes defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials.
