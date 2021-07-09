STMicroelectronics climbs after Citi upgrade on positive setup

Jul. 09, 2021

STMicroelectronics (or ST) offices in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Expecting the setup to turn positive after underperformance in the first half of the year, Citi upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from Neutral to Buy.
  • Analyst Amit Harchandai thinks the trend will inflect driven by "relative cyclical appeal underpinned by auto and industrial exposure" and an "increasingly asymmetric risk-reward profile." The stock has a potential for re-rating.
  • Citi raises STM's price target to €39 from €36.50.
  • U.S.-traded STM shares are up 2.8% pre-market to $37.72.
  • Earlier this month, STMicroelectronics launched a share buyback program of up to $1.04B.
