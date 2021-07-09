STMicroelectronics climbs after Citi upgrade on positive setup
Jul. 09, 2021 7:47 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)STMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Expecting the setup to turn positive after underperformance in the first half of the year, Citi upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from Neutral to Buy.
- Analyst Amit Harchandai thinks the trend will inflect driven by "relative cyclical appeal underpinned by auto and industrial exposure" and an "increasingly asymmetric risk-reward profile." The stock has a potential for re-rating.
- Citi raises STM's price target to €39 from €36.50.
- U.S.-traded STM shares are up 2.8% pre-market to $37.72.
- Earlier this month, STMicroelectronics launched a share buyback program of up to $1.04B.