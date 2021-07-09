XL Fleet stock cut to Neutral as BTIG sees 2021 as EV transition year
Jul. 09, 2021 7:59 AM ETXL Fleet Corp. (XL)XLBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- BTIG downgrades EV stock XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Neutral from Buy, citing a lack of near-term catalysts for the price.
- XL is down 1.2% in premarket trading.
- "While we continue to expect the elecrification of the commercial fleet to gain momentum over the next few years, 2021 is shaping up to be more of a transition year owing to supply chain issues, customers (both corporate and government entities) taking their time evaluating their electrification options, and more clarity around a U.S. infrastructure bill," BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis writes in a note.
- A lot of these issues has been flushed out of EV stock prices of late, with XL down about 50% since early March, but catalyst to push to stock higher are lacking, Lewis adds.
- "Bottom line, while we are bullish on the medium and longer-term commercial fleet electrification thematic in the US and Europe, we expect the timing of the transition to continue to slip to the right."
- Electric vehicle stocks had a shaky start to the third quarter.