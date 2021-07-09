XL Fleet stock cut to Neutral as BTIG sees 2021 as EV transition year

Jul. 09, 2021 7:59 AM ETXL Fleet Corp. (XL)XLBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments

Selective focus at Electric forklift charging inside of the warehouse. With pallet of white small bag blurred at the background. Warehouse management and EV power car in industrial business concept
Stock photo and footage/iStock via Getty Images

  • BTIG downgrades EV stock XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Neutral from Buy, citing a lack of near-term catalysts for the price.
  • XL is down 1.2% in premarket trading.
  • "While we continue to expect the elecrification of the commercial fleet to gain momentum over the next few years, 2021 is shaping up to be more of a transition year owing to supply chain issues, customers (both corporate and government entities) taking their time evaluating their electrification options, and more clarity around a U.S. infrastructure bill," BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis writes in a note.
  • A lot of these issues has been flushed out of EV stock prices of late, with XL down about 50% since early March, but catalyst to push to stock higher are lacking, Lewis adds.
  • "Bottom line, while we are bullish on the medium and longer-term commercial fleet electrification thematic in the US and Europe, we expect the timing of the transition to continue to slip to the right."
  • Electric vehicle stocks had a shaky start to the third quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.