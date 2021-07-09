Molecular Templates starts dosing in early-stage MT-6402 cancer study

  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) announces the dosing of the first subject in a Phase 1 study investigating MT-6402 in patients with PD-L1-positive solid tumors.
  • The company said that it expects to report an update on the study by year-end 2021.
  • The Phase 1 study for MT-6402 is planned as a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation and dose expansion trial.
  • Patients with confirmed PD-L1 expressing tumors or confirmed PD-L1 expression in the tumor microenvironment will be eligible to screen for enrollment.
  • Following determination of the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) or recommended Phase 2 dose, expansion cohorts are planned to evaluate MT-6402 as a monotherapy in tumor-specific and tumor-agnostic cohorts, the company said.
