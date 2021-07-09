Accenture completes acquisition of Linkbynet for cloud first services
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has concluded its acquisition of Linkbynet, a cloud services provider headquartered in France, specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation, and cloud security.
- ACN announced its plan to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021.
- Linkbynet’s team of more than 900 professionals holds 400 certifications from major cloud providers such as Alibaba, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
- Linkbynet will improve the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.