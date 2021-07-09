Accenture completes acquisition of Linkbynet for cloud first services

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has concluded its acquisition of Linkbynet, a cloud services provider headquartered in France, specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation, and cloud security.
  • ACN announced its plan to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021.
  • Linkbynet’s team of more than 900 professionals holds 400 certifications from major cloud providers such as Alibaba, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
  • Linkbynet will improve the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First.
  • The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.