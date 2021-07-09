Match Group gains on bullish RBC start for growth potential

  • Saying there's "someone for everyone," RBC initiates Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) with an Outperform rating and a $190 price target.
  • Analyst Brad Erickson calls Match "a leading and diversified player in the $8B online dating market," which the firm expects to double over the next five years.
  • Erickson highlights Match's "roll-up strategy," which can capture new market growth and do so "accretively relative to competitors."
  • The analyst thinks Match's gross margin is being "mis-modeled a bit near term" but sees this being quickly digested by investors.
  • Match Group shares are up 4% pre-market to $164.75.
  • Match has a Bullish average Wall Street Analysts rating among the 19 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
