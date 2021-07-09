Qilian International soars 4% amid investment deal for pig by-product processing facility
Jul. 09, 2021 9:03 AM ETQilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI)QLIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Qilian International Holding Group's (NASDAQ:QLI) subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology signed an investment agreement with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility in Chongqing.
- The total investment in the project is RMB540M (approximately $83.6M) covering an area of about 8.24 acres. The facility is expected to reach a target annual production capacity of 10 tons of heparin sodium preparations within three years, the value of which being more than RMB500M.
- "As a key area for pig breeding and pork production in China, Chongqing has sufficient raw materials for the production of heparin sodium preparations. This is the reason we decided to launch the Project there. This move is also in line with our growth strategy of expanding the production line of heparin sodium preparations," said Chairman and CEO Zhanchang Xin.
- QLI +4.40% premarket to $4.27
- Source: Press Release