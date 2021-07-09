Peak Fintech completes integration to China UnionPay, grant of stock options
Jul. 09, 2021 Peak Fintech Group (OTCQX:PKKFF)
- Peak Fintech Group (OTCQX:PKKFF), a fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, says its Cubeler Lending Hub and Gold River platforms are now linked to the China UnionPay network through direct API links, which enables them to process payments, settle transactions, and transfer funds within the Lending Hub ecosystem.
- In June, Lending Hub registered businesses created virtual bank accounts within the ecosystem, as >1,200 fund transfer and payment transactions were processed for ~C$300M (~US$240M).
- Peak receives a 1.5% annual fee, calculated and paid daily, from UnionPay on the aggregate value of the funds held in the Lending Hub's virtual bank accounts.
- It requires all new Lending Hub members to have virtual bank accounts within the ecosystem, where the proceeds of loans and credit will first be held until the funds are used for the intended purpose.
- Peak also granted a total of 1.65M incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and key employees. The stock options will expire in July 2026, vest over a two-year period and have an exercise price of $2.05.
- In the past month, PKKFF shares have dropped 17%, following many other Chinese fintech stocks as Chinese regulators crack down on cybersecurity issues.