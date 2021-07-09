Shanghai Disneyland raising prices up to 10%
Jul. 09, 2021 9:35 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Shanghai Disneyland (DIS +0.7%) will raise its ticket prices starting in January.
- The resort indicated it would boost prices on Jan. 9, setting new rates for four tiers: Regular, Regular Plus, Peak (most days in summer season and other peak visitation days), and Peak Plus.
- The Regular price at that time will be 435 yuan (about $67.13). Regular Plus will be 545 yuan (about $84.11). Meanwhile, Peak price is set at 659 yuan ($101.70) and Peak Plus at 769 yuan ($118.67).
- That results in increases of 9-10% across the board.
- The resort says a discount of about 25% will continue for children 3-11 (or height above 1.0 meters up to 1.4 meters), seniors and guests with disabilities. Infants (under 3 years old or below 1m) will continue to get free admission.
- "As Shanghai Disney Resort continues to develop more innovative products and optimize ticketing offerings since its opening to better reflect local consumer visitation habits, the four-tiered pricing structure that was introduced in 2020 has supported the resort to more effectively spread visitation throughout the year based on attendance forecast and maximize guest experience," it says.