Scott Gottlieb: COVID boosters likely for older patients this fall or winter
Jul. 09, 2021 9:46 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration and a current board member at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), said Friday that booster COVID vaccines will likely become available this fall or winter.
- This followed news that the CDC and FDA currently do not recommend booster shots at this point for people who are fully vaccinated.
- Speaking to CNBC, Gottlieb noted that recent data suggested a decline in antibodies over time for the typical two-dose vaccination protocol. However, he pointed to further studies that supported the efficacy of a third booster shot.
- As a result, Gottlieb said his "hunch" was that the booster shots would be authorized and available by this fall or winter, with a recommendation likely for older at-risk patients who had received their vaccines some time before.
- He added that the booster would likely be optional and not part of a government mandate.
- Responding to news that Pfizer was working on a formulation of the vaccine specifically targeted to the Delta variant, Gottlieb described this as a normal operating procedure for vaccine makers.
- He said that companies always look to develop targeted vaccines for variants just in case they become necessary.
- However, Gottlieb predicted that a third dose of the current form of the vaccine would likely work as a booster.