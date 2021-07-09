Scott Gottlieb: COVID boosters likely for older patients this fall or winter

Jul. 09, 2021

  • Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration and a current board member at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), said Friday that booster COVID vaccines will likely become available this fall or winter.
  • This followed news that the CDC and FDA currently do not recommend booster shots at this point for people who are fully vaccinated.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Gottlieb noted that recent data suggested a decline in antibodies over time for the typical two-dose vaccination protocol. However, he pointed to further studies that supported the efficacy of a third booster shot.
  • As a result, Gottlieb said his "hunch" was that the booster shots would be authorized and available by this fall or winter, with a recommendation likely for older at-risk patients who had received their vaccines some time before.
  • He added that the booster would likely be optional and not part of a government mandate.
  • Responding to news that Pfizer was working on a formulation of the vaccine specifically targeted to the Delta variant, Gottlieb described this as a normal operating procedure for vaccine makers.
  • He said that companies always look to develop targeted vaccines for variants just in case they become necessary.
  • However, Gottlieb predicted that a third dose of the current form of the vaccine would likely work as a booster.
