Tesla raises Model S and Model X prices by $5,000 in the U.S.

Jul. 09, 2021

Plug-In Electric Cars Put On Display On Grounds Of U.S. Capitol
Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • After launching cheaper version of Model Y cars in China, Tesla (TSLA -0.5%) has increased the base price of its redesigned Model S and Model X vehicles by $5,000 in the U.S.
  • The Model S now listed with base price of $84,990 and Model X at $94,990.
  • The car maker delivered 1,890 Model S/X vehicles and 199,360 Model 3/Y vehicles in Q2 for a total tally of 201,250.
  • Yesterday, the company launched a cheaper version of the Model Y in China with a standard driving range at the starting price of ¥276,000 amid increased scrutiny from regulators.
  • Tesla had cut its car prices by up to $5,000 last year in May 2020 for its Model S and Model X, bringing their base prices to $74,990 and $79,990 to jump-start sales during the pandemic.
