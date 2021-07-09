Columbia Care gets government nod to begin cannabis operations in West Virginia
Jul. 09, 2021 9:51 AM ETColumbia Care Inc. (CCHWF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF +1.0%) receives approval to launch medical cannabis cultivation operations in West Virginia.
- The approval has come from the the Office of Medical Cannabis, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which establishes the company as one of only 10 provisionally licensed cultivators in the state.
- "Our ability to begin operations solidifies our position as a leader in the state. As we begin design of Phase 2 of our buildout, we will add more square feet to our facilities to continue to meet the demand of the medical program in West Virginia," says CEO Nicholas Vita.
- Previously (July 7): Jaguar Health rises on Street high target, U.S. cannabis stocks favored at Jefferies – in today's analyst action