Kansas City Southern, other railroads recover as analysts see Biden sell off as buying opportunity
Jul. 09, 2021 9:52 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), CP, UNPRAIL, CSX, UNP, NSC, CP, CNIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rose 1.8% and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) gained 4.2% after some analysts defended the railroad operators after a Biden executive order had investors concerned that the KSU/Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) deal may be derailed and other railroads may be hurt by potential regulation.
- "Overall, the sell off from our perspective is a buying opportunity in the rail sector," BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun wrote in a note. BMO continues to favor Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) followed by CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX).
- Chamoun writes that if the Biden order is modeled after the Canadian regulatory framework where "shipper friendly measures already exist," it's doubtful that additional regulations will "alter the railroads financial framework."
- In addition, Norfolk Southern was raised to outperform at Evercore ISI after the recent sell off. NSC's underperformance misses a "big EPS growth opportunity" and now favorable relative to valuation, Evercore analyst Jonathan Chappell wrote in note.
- Separately, Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry writes that her understanding is that the Surface Transportation Board is an independent agency and doesn't have a "statutory obligation" to follow executive orders, though that doesn't mean the agency may give deference to Biden as far as the KSU deal is concerned.
- "The key question from here is how to assess the longer term earnings risk related to what is perceived to be the potential for pricing power erosion; until we receive clarity, the stocks are likely to remain in the penalty box," Landry writes.
- Canadian National rose 1.7%, CSX gained 2.7%, while Union Pacific advanced almost 1%. Canadian Pacific, which lost out to Canadian National in bidding for KSU, rose 1.4%.
