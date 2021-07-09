DIRTT Environmental appoints board Chair
Jul. 09, 2021 9:56 AM ETDIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)DRTTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) appointed Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the board.
- Lillibridge will succeed Steven Parry who plans to retire from the board in May in connection with the company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
- Following the 2022 meeting, the board is expected to be comprised of seven directors, including the board Chair.
- Separately, DIRTT President and CEO Kevin O’Meara said, "As we previously stated, we believe the first quarter of 2021 will be the low point of our pandemic-impacted activity levels and revenues in the second quarter will approach or return to the quarterly ranges experienced in the first half of 2020."
- Source: Press Release