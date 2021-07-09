Jupiter Wellness shares rise after inking exclusive license agreement for Photocil

  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Applied Biology to license Photocil, a topical cream that provides relief for Psoriasis, Vitiligo and Atopic Dermatitis.
  • Shares up nearly 7% premarket.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Jupiter Wellness has use of the copyrights, patents, technology, know-how, trademarks and trade-secrets of AB related to the use of Photocil.
  • Photocil is already sold in Europe, Asia and the Middle East as Presilux and MediSun.
  • "We plan to register Photocil with the FDA and begin marketing the product immediately," CEO Glynn Wilson said.
