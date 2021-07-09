CMC Materials says ITC finds DuPont violated patent
- CMC Materials (CCMP +1.8%) says it received a favorable initial determination from the U.S. International Trade Commission finding DuPont (DD +2.1%) infringed a patent owned by CMC that is fundamental to advanced dielectric CMP slurries.
- The litigation against DuPont and several subsidiaries involves the company's importation, sale and marketing in the U.S. of certain chemical mechanical planarization slurries and components thereof, including acidic slurries for polishing dielectrics, which now are found to have infringed the CMC patent.
- The ITC's initial determination finds DuPont infringes CMC's patent rights and has violated U.S. trade laws in importing infringing slurry products and components into the country; the findings will now be reviewed by the Commission.