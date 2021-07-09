Bill to decriminalize psychedelics advances in California
- Recently, a bill to decriminalize psychedelic substances has passed the California state Senate on a 21-16 vote.
- Senate Bill 519 would allow those aged 21 years and older to possess psilocybin (magic mushrooms) for personal use and “social sharing.”
- The bill introduced by State Sen. Scott Wiener also covers the substances, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, and mescaline, except for peyote.
- "And I want to say there's been a lot of deliberate misinformation about this bill," ZeroHedge reported quoting Wiener. "We need to be very, very clear. This bill is not about children, this is about people 21 and older."
- Wiener highlighted that the need for support to decriminalize psychedelics, such as magic mushrooms, was aimed at helping military veterans cope with a range of mental health issues such as depression and PTSD and also to "end the failed War on Drugs."
- Having first cleared the Assembly Public Safety Committee, the measure now heads to the health committee before it goes before the full Assembly. Even if it becomes law in California, federally, the drugs will remain illegal.
