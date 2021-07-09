Chinese EV maker, XPeng launches g3i smart SUV at RMB149,800–RMB185,800

Jul. 09, 2021 11:58 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • XPeng (XPEV -0.6%) has launched the G3i smart SUV, the mid-phase facelift version of the G3 in China, at a price range of RMB149,800–RMB185,800 post-subsidies.
  • The deliveries are scheduled staring September 2021.
  • In addition to advanced XPILOT 2.5 autonomous driving assistance system, the G3i has an upgraded in-car infotainment system powered by the Snapdragon 820A auto-grade chip, as well as a full-scenario voice assistant which supports continuous dialogue and customized voice commands.
  • Since its launch in 2018, the G3 has become the second best-selling pure electric SUV in China's mid-to-high-end market for more than two years.
  • Xpeng is all set to join Hang Seng Composite Index after market close on July 20.
  • Yesterday, Tesla launched cheaper version of Model Y cars with a standard driving range in China at the starting price of ¥276,000, much lower than the Nio’s ES6 SUV base price of ¥358,000, which competes head-to-head with the Model Y.
