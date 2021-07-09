Trump-backed FTC commissioner: 'I don't think we have authority' for Big Tech regulations
- Noah Phillips, a Trump-nominated commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, said Friday that he didn't believe the organization had the authority to carry out all the antitrust regulations included in a new executive order issued by President Joe Biden.
- Phillips told CNBC that he believes the FTC should focus on litigation as its main avenue for fighting anticompetitive activity rather than regulations.
- The remarks followed news earlier in the day that President Biden had signed an executive order aimed at strengthening antitrust authority over Big Tech. The measure included dozens of actions and regulatory recommendations, calling on the FTC and other authorities to step up scrutiny of large tech companies.
- Phillips, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018 to be one of the five FTC commissioners, said he agreed with many of the steps included in the executive order, as well as some of the measures called for.
- However, he said that the FTC did not have the authority to enact some of the specific regulations proposed.
- "I don't think we have authority to do it," he said bluntly.
- Moreover, Phillips argued that additional regulation was the wrong way to pursue antitrust goals. Instead, he recommended an approach that relied on litigation to prevent "bad mergers" and "bad conduct."
- The FTC commissioner contended that going through the courts provided a more surgical approach, letting authorities judge antitrust matters on a case-by-case basis.
- Imposing overarching regulation was "throwing the baby out with the bathwater," he said.
- Biden's executive order represented the latest salvo in a stepped-up antitrust campaign aimed at the large tech companies.
- In recent weeks, lawmakers have considered new laws that would place new controls on companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meanwhile, a group of attorneys general recently filed a suit against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) alleging anti-competitive activity in its Android app store.