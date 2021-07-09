Ethereum exchange reserve decline may be a bullish signal - Cointelegraph

  • Cointelegraph's Jordan Finneseth gives three reasons why ethereum (ETH-USD) exchange reserves are falling to new lows.
  • According to data from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, ethereum reserves at crypto exchanges plumbed new daily lows since the beginning of July.
  • One possible impetus for the reserve drawdown is the increased demand for ether due to the Eth2 staking contract, which exceeded the 6M mark on June 30.
  • In addition, ether may be heading to the decentralized finance ecosystem, as token values and the total value locked in DeFi protocols increase, he adds.
  • The third explanation is the pending London Hard Fork and the EIP-1559 proposal, Finneseth writes. "Several analysts expect the upgrade to positively impact Ether's price due to the transition to a more eco-friendly proof-of-stake consensus mechanism as well as a new 'scarcity' feature that will reduce the number of tokens in circulation."
  • Earlier today, Elon Musk continued his disparaging remarks on bitcoin and ether and their multilayer transaction system.
  • Ethereum edges up 0.1% over the past 24 hours to $2,166.50; bitcoin (BTC-USD) gains 2.1% to $33.6K; Binance Coin (BNB-USD) is little changed at ~$315; litecoin (LTC-USD) rises 2.2% to ~$135; dogecoin (DOGE-USD) +2.6% to 22 cents.
  • In the past month, ether falls 18%, compared with bitcoin's 12% drop, Binance Coin's 17% fall and litecoin's 24% decline as seen in the chart below.
  • Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital, explains why traditional investors are finding ethereum intriguing in SA contributor Andrew Walker's podcast.
