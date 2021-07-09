Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq rally about 1% and look to close out week higher

Jul. 09, 2021

  • The stock market is making a comeback from what looked to be a losing week now megacaps have joined cyclicals in today's rally.
  • The Dow Jones (DJI) +1.2% is still leading the major averages, with Goldman, J.P. Morgan and Caterpillar posting big price gains and only two components lower.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.9% has 10 out of 11 sectors higher, with only Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) falling.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) lead, up more than 2%, followed by Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.9% has also joined the party, with Big Tech shaking off any early weakness caused by the White House's administrative order.
  • The megacaps are all higher except for Amazon, which has already had a strong week. Apple set a new all-time high earlier.
  • Yields are still climbing, with the 10-year Treasury up 7 basis points to 1.36%, the high of the day.
  • "The drop in 10-year yields has probably run its course for now - but pushing yields a lot higher will require strong growth/inflation globally and lax Fed policy," tweets Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. "There's also still that gap in 10s at 1.20-1.21%."
  • Among active individual stocks, Freeport-McMoRan is the top gainer in the S&P as copper futures climb 2%.
  • Industrial metals are rising after China cut its bank reserve requirement.
  • Biogen is the biggest decliner after the FDA chief called for a proble on the approval of its Alzheimer's drug.

