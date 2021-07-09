Biogen tumbles as FDA chief calls for a probe on Alzheimer’s drug approval
Jul. 09, 2021 1:08 PM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY), BIIBESALY, BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Biogen (BIIB -3.1%) shares sank to a session low amid reports that the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called for a far-reaching federal investigation into the controversial approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug developed by the company with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY).
- According to letter posted on Friday, the acting FDA commissioner, Janet Woodcock has asked the independent Office of the Inspector General to investigate how agency staff interacted with the Biogen in the lead up to the drug’s approval last month, Stat News reported.
- The FDA greenlighted Aduhelm (aducanumab) on June 07 under its accelerated approval pathway, which is usually used for approvals of cancer therapies.
- Yesterday, Stat News reported that FDA officials who were involved in the decision had indicated they wouldn’t have supported the approval had they known the regulator was considering a broader label for the therapy.
- According to an announcement from Biogen yesterday, the FDA updated the label for Aduhelm, noting that the treatment should only be used in the early stages of the disease.