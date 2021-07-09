U.S. rig count rises by 4 in Baker Hughes survey
Jul. 09, 2021 1:10 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The weekly count of U.S. active drilling rigs added another 4 to 479 after rising by 5 a week ago, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.
- Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. rose by 2 to 378, and gas rigs gained 2 to 101.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin remain unchanged at 237.
- The total rig count is 86% higher than this time last year and up nearly 50% since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020.
