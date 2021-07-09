Mosaic's Brazil unit sees fertilizer demand rising up to 10% this year

fertilizer in farmer hand. NPK fertilizers are three-component fertilizers providing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium
  • Mosaic (MOS +3.7%) expects fertilizer demand in Brazil will grow 6%-10% in 2021 if demand from corn farmers proves strong, Mosaic Fertilizantes head Corrine Ricard tells Reuters.
  • Droughts and frosts have hurt Brazil's 2021 corn crop, but Ricard says the difficulties could bump up fertilizer use as farmers push to produce as much as possible to compensate.
  • The recent events have supported corn prices in Brazil while U.S. prices have dropped nearly 10% this month.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes has space to expand organically in Brazil, Ricard says, which is "very important, because the market is growing quickly, and we can continue to participate."
  • Mosaic shares have dropped nearly 9% over the past month, "trading at a historically cheap EV/EBITDA multiple even as the pricing backdrop improves," Value Investor Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
