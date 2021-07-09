Biogen FDA probe on Alzheimer's drug unlikely to have `tangible' impact, analyst says
Jul. 09, 2021 2:39 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), ESALYBIIB, ESALY, LLY, RHHBY, PFEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor15 Comments
- News that the Food and Drug Administration has called for a probe into the approval of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's drug is "more noise and stress" for holders, but unlikely to have a "tangible" impact on the drug, according to Stifel.
- "And for the stock, we think once the Aducanumab launch ramps, the stock narrative will shift away from theoretical fears and towards actual fundamental drivers, like patients on therapy and revenues," Stifel analyst Paul Matteis writes in note.
- Developed by the Massachusetts-based company in partnership with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), Aduhelm (aducanumab) was greenlighted by the regulator with a broader label under the agency’s accelerated approval pathway.
- "The headline looks awful, though we would argue that Dr. Woodcock's letter appears to be more of a maneuver to alleviate pressure on FDA (she emphasized her confidence in the reviewers), and it centers around the nature of interactions/discussions, not the actual essence of the approval decision," Matteis wrote.
- Biogen fell 3.3%, while Eisai dropped 2.3%.
- Earlier, Biogen to come under federal probe; pressures other developers in Alzheimer’s space.