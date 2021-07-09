Interest rates will have to remain below GDP growth rate - Andaz Private Investments

Jul. 09, 2021

Business Trends Graphs and charts
Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Yizhong Chan, chairman and portfolio manager of Andaz Private Investments, said in a fund letter that stocks are currently "working through all the medication injected" through the massive stimulus actions governments passed in the wake of the COVID pandemic, leading to a situation where interest rates will have to remain below the pace of GDP growth.
  • Given this environment, Andaz has made large bets on the tech space, entering multiple positions in the sector during May, as disclosed this week in its regular fund letter.
  • During the quarter, Andaz added positions in a handful of tech companies. The fund purchased Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and TSMC (NYSE:TSM) in May.
  • Chan explained that it picked up these stocks after they "were discarded by the market in May on inflation concerns."
  • The portfolio manager argued that fears about inflation are probably overblown - as overstated now as they were downplayed a year ago.
  • However, Chan contended that recent public debates about inflation "miss the point." Instead, he stressed that debt-laden governments will have to take steps to ensure that nominal interest rates remain below their countries' nominal GDP growth rates.
  • Given the cost of carrying their debts, governments will have to set interest rates below both inflation rates and nominal GDP growth, Chan asserted.
  • If that doesn't happen, Chen contended countries would be pushed into a debt crisis.
  • "Interest rates will be set below inflation and below nominal GDP growth, so that when compounded over the next 10 to 15 years, we will avoid a debt restructuring event," he said.
  • The stocks picked up by Andaz during the quarter have generally moved sideways since the fund purchased them.
  • For example, Andaz disclosed that it entered its position in INTC on May 6 at $56.72. On Friday, the stock rose 1.2% in intraday trading to reach $56.06 - a cumulative 1.2% drop since Andaz bought the stock.
  • INTC reached a high of $68.49 in early April but sold off from there - part of the trade that Chen attributes to overstated inflation fears. It reached a multi-month closing low of $53.62 on May 12, shortly after Andaz picked up the stock. Shares have largely moved sideways since.

