China Finance Online chairman is subject of government investigation

Jul. 09, 2021 5:17 PM ETJRJCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) says its chairman, Zhiwei Zhao, is being investigated by the Chinese authorities and he is cooperating with the investigation.
  • Separately, the Xicheng Branch of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, the same agency that's investigating Zhao, requested that Beijing Zhengjin Wealth Management provide certain business and financial documents concerning its commodities brokerage services business.
  • Beijing Zhengjin Wealth Management is a subsidiary of China Finance Online's variable interest entity in China.
  • The company plans to continue to cooperate with the government investigation if requested.
  • China Finance Online's ADSs closed down 4.2% on Friday and fell 0.6% more in after-hours trading.
  • JRJC suspended its commodities brokerage business in 2017.
