POET Technologies board member resigns

Jul. 09, 2021 5:30 PM ETPOET Technologies Inc. (POETF)POETFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • POET Technologies (OTCQX:POETF) said Donald Listwin resigned from the board, effective immediately.
  • Listwin — who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of RapidAI — was appointed to the board on Jan. 22, 2018 and served as chairman of the compensation committee and as a member of the audit committee.
  • "My resignation was a personal decision related to increased time requirements of other existing commitments and not a reflection of my belief in the future of POET,” said Listwin.
  • In addition, POET said it will issue 15,694 common shares at C$1.08 apiece to AGORACOM to settle fees of C$15K plus HST for services rendered.
  • Source: Press Release
