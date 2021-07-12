Vinci Partners Investments agrees to divest Domino’s Brasil to BK Brasil
Brazilian alternative investment platform Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) has agreed to sell Domino’s Brasil to BK Brasil, a master franchise for quick service restaurant (QSR) brands such as Burger King and Popeyes.
Domino’s Brasil has rights to own, operate and sub-franchise stores under the Domino’s Pizza brand in Brazil.
Vinci Capital Partners III (VCP III), the third vintage of Vinci Partners’ Private Equity flagship strategy had acquired full ownership of Domino’s in 2018.
As part of the share swap transaction, VCP III will retain 16.4% of BK Brasil’s outstanding shares and grants VCP III the right to appoint two new board members, including the new Chairman of the company.
"With VCP III’s investment we were able to significantly expand the Company’s brand footprint, growing store count by almost 50%, consolidating its position as the leading company in the pizza foodservice market and home-delivery channel in Brazil. We believe the partnership with BK Brasil will allow the company to continue its growth trajectory, now as part of the leading QSR player in the country. We look forward to partnering with BK Brasil’s management team and board to continue to generate value in our investment,” says Carlos Eduardo Martins, partner and senior member of Vinci Partners’ Private Equity team, and former CEO of Domino’s.
Completion of the deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals but is expected to close this year.