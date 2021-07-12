NewAge enters a manufacturing partnership with Taiwan-based TCI

  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) has formed a manufacturing partnership and agreed to sell its U.S. manufacturing operations to Taiwan-based TCI Ltd.
  • TCI is a dominant producer of functional drinks, skincare, nutritional supplements, and other healthy products with manufacturing and biotech operations in Taiwan, PRC, Japan, Netherlands
  • As per the terms, NBEV will sell its U.S. manufacturing operations and US office based in American Fork, Utah, to TCI.
  • TCI will be providing a combination of $3.5 million in cash and a share of revenues over the next five years. TCI is expected to take over production over the next 90 days.
  • NBEV will continue to produce its Tahitian Noni® Juice extractions in its processing facility in Tahiti.
  • NewAge will focus on its core competencies of commercializing its portfolio of health brands direct to consumers.
  • The partnership is subject to negotiation and execution of customary definitive agreements per the memorandum of understanding.
