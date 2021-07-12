The9 Limited, Russian Bitriver signs cryptocurrency mining hosting agreement
Jul. 12, 2021 6:27 AM ETThe9 Limited (NCTY)NCTYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Through a wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC LimitedThe9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) +3.8% premarket, has signed a cryptocurrency mining hosting agreement with Russian company BitRiver.
- BitRiver was established in 2017 to provide global hosting services and a one-stop, turnkey solutions for large-scale cryptocurrency mining operations.
- As per the initial 2 years of agreement, BitRiver will reserve 15MW of electric capacity for The9's Bitcoin mining machine deployment.
- The company will look for low-cost electricity and sustainable energy mining facilities in different regions of the world to accelerate the deployment of large-scale cryptocurrency mining machines.