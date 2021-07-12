Everest Medicines and Tencent inks strategic commercial partnership
- Everest Medicines has entered into a strategic commercial partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to find out new ways to optimize meaningful digital engagement with patients and healthcare providers.
- Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines said, "This partnership with Tencent, a global technology powerhouse, is a critical part of our overall commercial strategy as it will enable us to leverage the power of digital transformation, technology and data to strengthen our market position and ensure patients and healthcare providers in Greater China have greater access to the information and medicines they need."