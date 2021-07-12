Sinovac to supply 380M doses of COVID-19 vaccine to COVAX
Jul. 12, 2021 6:36 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)SVABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) has signed an advance purchase agreement (APA) with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide up to 380M doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac for distribution through the COVAX Facility.
- According to the APA, Sinovac will supply 50M doses of CoronaVac by the end of September of 2021. In addition, Gavi has the option to purchase an additional 150M doses in Q4 2021 and 180M more doses in H1 2022.
- The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization had systematically reviewed and evaluated evidence of vaccine safety and effect of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, recommending two doses of CoronaVac for adults aged 18 and above.
- On June 1, the WHO granted emergency use authorization for Sinovac’s CoronaVac.