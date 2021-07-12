Coty to introduce digitally-enabled touch-less fragrance testing device
Jul. 12, 2021 6:40 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)COTYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) to roll-out a digitally-enabled touch-less fragrance testing device intended for use at beauty retailers globally within the next 12 months.
- The smart device offers retailers access to usage data to optimize product positioning and customer experience.
- The smart device is developed together with Êverie, a French start-up that specializes in smart devices, micro-dosing and diffusion technologies.
- The touch-less fragrance tester is able to work for weeks without a battery recharge and reduces the amount of fragrance waste and increase lifespan of tester bottles.
- The creation of real world testing of the units at brick & mortar retail stores begins this month in European markets, followed by a planned trial in Asia later this year.