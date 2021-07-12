Coty to introduce digitally-enabled touch-less fragrance testing device

Jul. 12, 2021 6:40 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)COTYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Just a drop
designbase/E+ via Getty Images

  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) to roll-out a digitally-enabled touch-less fragrance testing device intended for use at beauty retailers globally within the next 12 months.
  • The smart device offers retailers access to usage data to optimize product positioning and customer experience.
  • The smart device is developed together with Êverie, a French start-up that specializes in smart devices, micro-dosing and diffusion technologies.
  • The touch-less fragrance tester is able to work for weeks without a battery recharge and reduces the amount of fragrance waste and increase lifespan of tester bottles.
  • The creation of real world testing of the units at brick & mortar retail stores begins this month in European markets, followed by a planned trial in Asia later this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.