Newegg Commerce called a short squeeze opportunity as volatility ramps even higher
Jul. 12, 2021 6:43 AM ETNewegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) is called a notable short squeeze candidate by Fintel.
- "NEGG has a short borrow rate of 81.66% and short interest percent of float of 30.6%. It's volume momentum and price momentum are 731% and 246% respectively, placing NEGG in the second spot this week," reports Fintel's Wilton Risenhoover.
- Shares of Newegg Commerce have rocketed up more than 300% over the last week and traded as high as $79.07 last week.
- The stock is also on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for being frequently mentioned on social media sites like Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and Stocktwits.
- Seeking Alpha author SMB Insights warns Newegg is "significantly overvalued" based on fundamentals, peer comparisons and management estimates.