Babcock & Wilcox, NREL inks an exclusive IP option contract
Jul. 12, 2021 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have signed an Intellectual Property Option Agreement.
- As per the terms, B&W field-limited has exclusive rights to negotiate a licensing agreement that would allow it to market an advanced, particle-based thermal energy storage technology currently in development.
- The technology will provide up to 100 hours of long-term energy storage for up to 135 megawatts of power generation.
- “We see tremendous global commercial applications for our fluidized-bed heat exchanger and are pleased to have the opportunity to negotiate a licensing agreement with NREL and expand B&W’s technology for use in new, innovative energy storage platforms,”