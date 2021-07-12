Human capital firm Paycor launches 18.5M IPO at $18-$21/share
Jul. 12, 2021 7:04 AM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)PYCRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ohio-based, Human capital management software company Paycor HCM (PYCR) launched its IPO of 18.5M shares of common stock.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,775,000 shares.
- IPO price is expected to be between $18.00 and $21.00 per share.
- The company has applied to list its stock on Nasdaq under the symbol, "PYCR"
- There are 14 underwriters of the IPO, led by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.
- Paycor offers a suite of solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that is intended to help streamline payroll workflows and bring about regulatory compliance. The company currently works with more than 40,000 SMBs offering a range of recruiting, payroll and HR solutions.
- Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., who has been with the firm since July 2019 and was previously CEO of AdvancedMD and has held numerous senior roles at Automatic Data Processing.
- The company recorded a net loss of $90.2M on revenue of $327.9M for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, after a loss of $88.5M on revenue of $201.9M for fiscal 2019.
- Recent IPO analysis by author Donovan Jones, Paycor HCM Begins U.S. IPO Rollout.