Virgin Galactic priced too high for Bank of America to get on board
Jul. 12, 2021 7:06 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Bank of America says Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is one step closer to space tourism after the successful test flight of VSS Unity with Richard Branson on board, but keeps an Underweight rating in place due to valuation.
- Analyst Ronald Epstein: "We see the risk reward as more skewed to the downside given our probability weighted base, bull and bear cases. Further, we believe the current valuation more than reflects the underlying financial fundamentals and gives the company a more than healthy multiple premium for potential growth."
- Epstein also notes that Virgin Galactic is still several years from generating positive cash flow and trades with an estimated 2023 EV/sales ratio of ~90X and 2024 EV/sales ratio of ~60X, which marks about a 60% premium to the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF.
- Short interest on Virgin Galactic stands at more than 20% of total float.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 8.07% premarket to $53.17 after the weekend spaceflight.