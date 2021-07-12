CytoDyn advances leronlimab into Phase 2 stage in breast cancer trial

Jul. 12, 2021 7:10 AM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)CYDYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor30 Comments

Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Sitting Next to Brest Cancer Awareness Month Message on Gray Background
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) says that its clinical development of leronlimab in combination with chemotherapy, carboplatin for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) has progressed from Phase 1b stage to a Phase 2 trial.
  • Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist, will now be administered with a 700 mg dose in mTNBC trial and another “Basket” trial for 22 patients with solid tumor cancers, “as well as compassionate use, eIND and “right-to-try” patients,” CytoDyn said in the statement.
  • Preliminary efficacy data from the responders of mTNBC are expected in about two weeks. The FDA has granted the Fast Track designation for leronlimab in mTNBC.
  • In January, CytoDyn announced encouraging data for leronlimab in its clinical trials for mTNBC and metastatic breast cancer (MBC).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.