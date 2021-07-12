CytoDyn advances leronlimab into Phase 2 stage in breast cancer trial
Jul. 12, 2021 CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) says that its clinical development of leronlimab in combination with chemotherapy, carboplatin for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) has progressed from Phase 1b stage to a Phase 2 trial.
- Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist, will now be administered with a 700 mg dose in mTNBC trial and another “Basket” trial for 22 patients with solid tumor cancers, “as well as compassionate use, eIND and “right-to-try” patients,” CytoDyn said in the statement.
- Preliminary efficacy data from the responders of mTNBC are expected in about two weeks. The FDA has granted the Fast Track designation for leronlimab in mTNBC.
- In January, CytoDyn announced encouraging data for leronlimab in its clinical trials for mTNBC and metastatic breast cancer (MBC).