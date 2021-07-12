HIVE Blockchain buying 3,019 bitcoin miners, boosting hashrate by 46%; shares up premarket

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) +7.2% premarket on buying 3,019 MicroBT WhatsMiner M30S dedicated mining computers, having an aggregate hash power of 264 Petahash per second (PH/s) from Foundry Digital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group.
  • The deal consideration includes cash and 1.5M warrants of the company, each full warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share for C$3.11 for a period of 2 years.
  • The integration will increase HIVE's overall Bitcoin operating hashrate by approximately 46% and will generate an additional $80K in daily income.
  • With the addition of these 3,019 MicroBT M30S miners, HIVE's aggregate operating hash rate increases from approximately 566 PH/s to 830 PH/s.
  • Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE stated "We are pleased to be executing on a transaction that dramatically increases our mining capacity without any logistics delays. Our entry into a North American mining pool furthers our goal of increased transparency and accountability with our partners. Mining power is shifting from east to West, and we're excited to be involved."
