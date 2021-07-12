Nordstrom takes stake in ASOS brands including Topshop
Jul. 12, 2021 7:14 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) strikes a deal with ASOS to acquire a minority interest in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.
- The department store operator says the investment will help drive the growth of the brands globally. The deal is also expected to set the stage for Nordstrom and ASOS to consider a wider strategic partnership. The companies are in discussions to create a multi-channel showcase for a handful of ASOS brands for Nordstrom customers.
- "We could not have found a better partner in ASOS, the world leader in fashion for the 20-something customer, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them to reimagine the wholesale/retail partnership," says Nordstrom Chief Brand Officer Pete Nordstrom. "Bringing the ASOS brands, including Topshop and Topman, to our customers allows us to create newness and excitement for this important dynamic customer segment," he adds.
