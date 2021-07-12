Select Energy to buy Superior Energy's water unit in cash and stock deal

Oil Field Worker
dgdimension/iStock via Getty Images

  • Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) agrees to acquire Superior Energy Services' (OTCPK:SPNX) water solutions subsidiary for $14.2M in cash and 3.6M common shares.
  • Select says the acquisition will expand its water-related services and infrastructure footprint across Oklahoma and Texas, with meaningful opportunity for future recycling development.
  • "We will be adding more than 300K bbl/day of permitted daily disposal capacity in Oklahoma and Texas," the company says. "More importantly, this sizable existing disposal portfolio provides us with a significant footprint of recurring produced water volumes and meaningful optionality for incremental infrastructure development, including gathering and recycling infrastructure across larger networked systems."
  • Select Energy reported weaker than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.
