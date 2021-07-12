Trimble introduces new Lidar mobile mapping system

Jul. 12, 2021 7:22 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)TRMBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has launched the Trimble MX50 mobile mapping system for asset management and mapping, anew addition to its established mobile mapping portfolio.
  • The vehicle-mounted mobile LiDAR system is a mid-range option for first-time mobile mapping users and reduces the complexity of mobile mapping while enabling users to be more productive and efficient in mapping and managing assets, and maintaining highways and roads.
  • The Trimble MX50 system provides clean and accurate data of ground surfaces and is practical choice for highway and road inspection and maintenance organizations; enables users to take control of the data they have captured from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.
  • Shares are up 0.17% PM.
